A 46-year-old miner has died following an underground accident at Lonmin's K3 shaft on Sunday.



According to a statement by Lonmin, Tembelani Manyana - who was a team leader – died in a "fall-of-ground accident".

"Mr Manyana succumbed to head injuries while being evacuated from underground. This fatality is sad and disappointing as it ends a successful 15-month fatality-free period at Lonmin," said the mine's group head of communications Wendy Tlou.

She said that a delegation visited Manyana's wife and extended family in Elliotdale, in the Eastern Cape, to inform them about the accident.

"Mr Manyana's family will receive support from the company. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."