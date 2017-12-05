4th suspect still at large after KZN police shoot dead 3 robbers

Durban – The fourth suspect who fled the scene after police shot dead three of his accomplices in Dalton on Monday is still at large, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

"He has not been arrested yet. The matter is still under investigation," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24.

Police shot dead three robbers during a shootout in Dalton after a man who went to deposit a large sum of money at a bank was held up by four armed men before he could deposit it.Read: Three robbers killed in shootout with KZN cops

Following the robbery, the Pietermaritzburg response unit, task force and the Dalton SAPS began searching for the getaway vehicle, which had been hijacked last year, and found it in Dalton.

"When the suspects saw the police, they abandoned their vehicle and fled into the sugarcane fields, while shooting at police," Zwane said.

He said officers returned fire, killing one of the robbers at the scene while two others died on their way to hospital.

He said two pistols, a revolver and two AK47 rifles, as well as the money which was stolen were recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa applauded the police officers for their swift reaction.

"I am glad that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed and that the stolen cash, as well as firearms, were recovered. We are working round the clock to remove illegal firearms from the hands of the criminals in our province this festive season."