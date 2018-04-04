5 arrested for murder of miners who were burnt beyond recognition

The bus that was set alight, resulting in 6 deaths. (Supplied, SAPS)

Five men have been arrested for the violent murders of six Modikwa Platinum Mine workers outside Driekop, in Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said two of the men had been arrested on Tuesday evening, and three more on Wednesday.



"The high-level investigation team that was established to track down these killers, spent two sleepless nights since the incident was reported and nabbed the five at different locations."



The men are aged between 21 and 30.



Six mineworkers died, and 28 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in was set alight on Monday evening.

Mojapelo said at the time that two people, who had pretended to be mineworkers, had got onto the bus before setting it alight. The perpetrators then fled.

He said the six workers were burnt beyond recognition. The bus driver and the other 28 workers escaped through windows.



National Union of Mineworkers north-east regional secretary Phillip Mankge said 39 workers had been travelling on the bus.

The men are expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Thursday.



They face of six counts of murder, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property.