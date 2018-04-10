 

5 arrested for Tsakane drive-by shooting that left 3 dead

2018-04-10 14:03

Lizeka Tandwa

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Five men are expected to appear in court after they were arrested for a drive-by shooting which left three people dead and two injured in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Lerato Mngomezulu said in a statement that the five men, aged between 20 and 34, were arrested on Tuesday. They will appear in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that the victims were sitting outside a house when an unknown vehicle stopped and its occupants started shooting.

Five men were shot and two were declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

"Three victims were rushed to hospital and one among the three died at the hospital," Mngomezulu said.

The motive for the shooting was not declared by the police.

