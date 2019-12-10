 

5 cops arrested for allegedly colluding with ambulance services and tow truck companies

2019-12-10 07:21

Riaan Grobler

Five police officials are among eight suspects allegedly colluding with private ambulance services and tow truck companies.

Five police officials are among eight suspects allegedly colluding with private ambulance services and tow truck companies. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five police officials are among eight suspects who appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on corruption charges on Monday.

In a statement, the Hawks said the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were arrested on Friday for allegedly colluding with private ambulance services and tow truck companies.

READ | Two JMPD officers and a police constable among five suspects arrested for armed robbery

"The eight were arrested on Thursday after information surfaced in February 2018 that the police members were allegedly colluding with private ambulance services and tow truck companies," said the Hawks.

"These afforded the companies unfair advantage and prejudiced other service providers. In return it is alleged the suspects received inducements from the companies," said KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

The Hilton 10111 Call Centre-stationed officers were arrested by members of the Hawks' Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime and Crime Intelligence.

More arrests are expected, the Hawks said. 

Read more on:    hawks  |  pietermaritzburg  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FEEL GOOD | Power couple a degree above the rest: Graduates with PhDs in engineering on the same day

2019-12-10 07:15

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | SAA under business rescue: Your 6 most pressing questions answered
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plumstead 08:13 AM
Road name: M5

Wynberg (Cape Town) 08:08 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's results 2019-12-09 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 