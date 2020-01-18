 

5 dead after car crashes into stationary tobacco truck in Limpopo

2020-01-18 15:14

Nicole McCain

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene. (Son)

Five people have died in a car accident on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

The collision took place on Saturday at around 10:30, just after the Mantsole Weighbridge.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane, the accident took place when a car collided with a stationary truck.

The truck, transporting tobacco, was stationary in the emergency lane just after the weighbridge, where the driver was waiting on the rest of the convoy to continue the trip.

The driver of an approaching Ford Figo lost control of his vehicle, and it skidded into the rear of the truck. The five occupants of the car – four men and one woman – died at the scene. The two occupants of the truck were uninjured.

The RTMC Crash Unit was on scene conducting investigation alongside local police, said Zwane.

