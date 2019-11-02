5 dead in KZN bus accident

Five people have died in a bus accident on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday morning on the R56 near Rietvlei, saw paramedics treating another 42 patients.

Although the cause of the crash is not known, the bus appears to have veered off the road when the driver lost control, according to a SABC report.



KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the accident took place in the early hours of the morning.

"A bus left the road and crashed leaving five people fatally injured. Paramedics treated 42 patients at the scene of the crash for various injuries ranging from critical to minor," he added.

All patients were transported to nearby hospitals.

The exact cause of the accident is not known and police are investigating the circumstances, McKenzie said.