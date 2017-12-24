5 foreign nationals die in Lephalale collision

Lephalale – Five foreign nationals have died in a vehicle collision in Lephalale, Limpopo, on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Three Botswana nationals and two Zimbabweans died during the collision between a Toyota Pajero and another vehicle, said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Three people from the Toyota Pajero died instantly and two were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both occupants of the other car died instantly," he said.

Ngoepe said it's alleged that the Toyota Pajero with five occupants, all Botswana nationals, lost control when it's tyre burst.

It then overturned several times until it collided with the other car with two Zimbabweans, he said.

"The cause of this collision is believed to be a tyre burst but the ongoing police investigations will still confirm that later," he said.