A collision between two sedans led to five dying on N11 towards Amersfoort. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – Five people were killed when two cars collided on the N11 towards Amersfoot in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

A 10-year-old child was among those who perished, said Joseph Mabuza, spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety and Liaison.

"Three seriously injured people, who include the driver of one of the sedans, were rushed to a nearby hospital in Amersfoort," he added.



Mabuza said the cause of the accident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, would be investigated.