5 killed, 7 injured in horror crash on N3 near Durban

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. (Supplied)

Five people have been killed and seven others injured in an accident on the N3 highway towards Hammarsdale outside Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics say.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said various paramedics had arrived on scene around 11:30 "to find chaos".

"A single vehicle had been involved in a collision whilst carrying twelve occupants. Patients were strewn across the busy national highway," he said.

Three women and two men died on the scene. A further seven people sustained minor to serious injuries.

"The roadway was severely obstructed and only one lane of traffic was able to trickle past the scene whilst emergency personal worked to clear the scene," said Jamieson.

Authorities had been on the scene to investigate the circumstances leading to the crash.