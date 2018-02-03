5 killed in gruesome collision near Rustenburg

What To Read Next

Rustenburg - Five people were killed when a bakkie and a BMW collided on the N4 in Rustenburg late Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, said paramedics had been dispatched to the accident scene shortly after 11pm.

“When they arrived, they found the BMW ripped into several pieces,” he said.

Vermaak said the bakkie was found several meters away with severe damage.

“It is believed that the BMW had six occupants at the time of the collision.”

“Two women and three men succumbed to their injuries prior to paramedics’ arrival on scene,” he said.



(Pictures via ER24)

Vermaak said a 23-year-old man was also found on the scene, with minor to moderate injuries.

“He indicated to paramedics that he was the front passenger in the BMW. Paramedics assessed him, but he later declined to be transported to hospital,” he said.



Vermaak said the driver of the bakkie was treated and assessed by another medical service on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital.

He said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision was not yet known.

"Local police and forensic services attended the scene and will investigate," Vermaak said.

