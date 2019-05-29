 

5 life terms for man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter since she was 4

2019-05-29 15:25

Riaan Grobler

Child abuse. (file)

A man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter over a period of 11 years was given five life sentences by the Richards Bay Regional Court this week.

The man raped his stepdaughter on several occasions since she was 4 years old in 2005 until 2016, when he was arrested.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 38-year-old man was also given a five-year sentence for sexually assaulting the girl's 11-year-old friend during a visit in 2016. 

He cannot be named to protect the identity of his minor stepdaughter.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
Rodrigues to hear his fate in stay of prosecution application on Friday

2019-05-29 14:55

