5 of the best videos: Dog plays dead to escape lion, snake on a roof, Eiffel Tower glitters and Charlize Theron

'Stubborn' 115-year-old Fredie Blom’s secret to long living, security guard survives shootout with five men, and see how a wild dog escapes death by playing dead.

Here’s a wrap of today’s top videos:

Rare ancient fish discovered off Sodwana coast - A rare coelacanth – one of only a handful of catalogued individuals – has been filmed off the coast of South Africa. Scientists on a research expedition near Sodwana made the discovery 125 metre below the surface with the help of a remote-operated vehicle.

Bulletproof vest saves security guard from five suspect shoot out - A Johannesburg security guard faced a hail of gunfire and walked away unscathed thanks to his bulletproof vest. Five suspects opened fire on the guard during an armed robbery and shooting in Quellerina, Johannesburg.

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen had the most fun on the set of Long Shot - A look behind the scenes of Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen's new flick, Long Shot.

The Eiffel Tower lights up for its 130th birthday - Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower marks its 130th anniversary. Built for the 1889 World's Fair, the tower soars to 324m in height and weighs 7 300 tons.