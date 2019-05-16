 

5 of the best videos: Dog plays dead to escape lion, snake on a roof, Eiffel Tower glitters and Charlize Theron

2019-05-16 21:12

'Stubborn' 115-year-old Fredie Blom’s secret to long living, security guard survives shootout with five men, and see how a wild dog escapes death by playing dead.

Here’s a wrap of today’s top videos:

Rare ancient fish discovered off Sodwana coast - A rare coelacanth – one of only a handful of catalogued individuals – has been filmed off the coast of South Africa. Scientists on a research expedition near Sodwana made the discovery 125 metre below the surface with the help of a remote-operated vehicle.

Bulletproof vest saves security guard from five suspect shoot out - A Johannesburg security guard faced a hail of gunfire and walked away unscathed thanks to his bulletproof vest. Five suspects opened fire on the guard during an armed robbery and shooting in Quellerina, Johannesburg.

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen had the most fun on the set of Long Shot - A look behind the scenes of Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen's new flick, Long Shot.

The Eiffel Tower lights up for its 130th birthday - Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower marks its 130th anniversary. Built for the 1889 World's Fair, the tower soars to 324m in height and weighs 7 300 tons.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN beekeeper's kidnappers stung with six-year prison sentences

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 14 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 