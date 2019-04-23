 

5 people, including baby, dead as heavy rains hit KZN

2019-04-23 07:13

Riaan Grobler

Rescue efforts underway in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal.

Rescue efforts underway in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five people have died in mudslides and building collapses on Tuesday morning following heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal Monday night. 

In a series of WhatsApp messages containing pictures and video footage, sent by from Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, rescue workers can be seen working tirelessly in rainy conditions to rescue people trapped in rubble as several houses collapsed in Ellen Road in the Malvern area in Queensburg near Durban. 

At around 01:00 on Tuesday morning, Jamieson said that two people had been confirmed dead and that more patients had been transported to hospital. 

"In attendance are NSRI, Durban search-and-rescue teams, SAPS, the Durban Fire Department, IPSS Medical Rescue," Jamieson said. 

In the video footage, rescue workers can be seen sifting through mud and rubble trying to find survivors. 

Just after 02:00, Jamieson said that the body of a baby had been recovered. "It's quite upsetting," Jamieson said. 

"This brings the death toll to four from this mudslide."

durban

Rescue workers on the scene as heavy rain caused houses to collapse in KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplied) 

Jamieson earlier said the bodies of a boy aged around nine and a woman in her 30s had also been recovered. 

He said "multiple houses" had collapsed owing to rain and mudslides. 

At 02:20, Jamieson said in a message that search-and-rescue efforts had - for the time being - been suspended due to dangerous conditions. 

Jamieson confirmed that two adults and two children had been killed and several others injured. 

In a separate incident in West Road in Overport, KwaZulu-Natal, a fifth person - a man believed to be in his 20s - died in a house collapse as combined rescue teams attempted to free another victim from the rubble. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker referred News24 to Lennox Mabaso, KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson, who said he was on his way to the disaster scenes. 

"We will be issuing a statement as soon as we have a clear understanding of the extent of the damage. Our call centres have been flooded with calls. It's impossible to say for certain how many people have been affected," Mabaso told News24. 

The statement will be added once received.  

On Friday, 13 people were killed when part of a Pentecostal Church building collapsed on Thursday night in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is thought to have been a result of perpetual rainfall in the northern part of the province, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie told News24 at the time.

This is a developing story. 

Read more on:    kwazulu-natal  |  floods
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Politicians remain politicians and they will never take us seriously' - jobs, education key in Limpopo

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players to split R350 000 prize 2019-04-22 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 