5 people, including child, killed in collision near Mokopane

The burnt out vehicle following a collision near Mokopane on Friday. (Supplied, SAPS)

Five people, including a child, were burnt beyond recognition following a collision between two vehicles near Mokopane on Friday afternoon, Limpopo police said.



"A Datsun sedan was travelling on the N1 around 14:20 when one of its tyres burst. It swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Yaris. The Datsun burst into flames on impact," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Five people in the Datsun died, while a sixth occupant, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mojapelo said the single male occupant in the Toyota was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.