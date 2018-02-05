5 prisoners escape during shootout on Golden Highway

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Five prisoners, who face charges of murder, have escaped after a truck they were travelling in from court was attacked by suspects driving a silver-grey BMW on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 14:10, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

"They [suspects] shot at the truck with rifles until it lost control," Dlamini said.

The driver of the truck was wounded in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.

He said the five prisoners – two from Johannesburg Central and three from Dobsonville – escaped after the suspects cut the locks on the side of the truck.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

