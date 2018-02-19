 

5 suspected robbers die in shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal

2018-02-19 21:36

Jan Bornman

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban – Police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed five suspected armed robbers following a tip-off.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said members of the Durban K9 unit and the Durban flying squad followed up on information about six suspects travelling in a white Mercedes Benz SUV near Pinetown.

Police tried to intercept the vehicle after it was tracked down, but the suspects started shooting at the police.

"The suspects started to fire gunshots at the police and they retaliated. The suspected driver of the vehicle lost control, the vehicle crashed and overturned on the M13 highway," Mbhele said.

"A total of five suspects aged between 25 and 35 died at the scene while the sixth one sustained serious injuries."

Mbhele said police recovered three firearms with their serial numbers filed off, as well as two television sets, two digital cameras and a laptop.

"It is alleged that suspects had been involved in more than two house robberies, today (Monday)," Mbhele said

She said the injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard and would appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of stolen property and house robbery once he recovered.

Mbhele said acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa applauded the team for the recovery of firearms and for coming out of the altercation unharmed.

"We cannot be threatened by criminals and we will ensure that we protect the citizens of this country and retaliate when ambushed by heartless lawbreakers," he said.

