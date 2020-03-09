5 takeaways from inter-ministerial update on Covid-19

All people entering South Africa from overseas are undergoing two screenings, as the government battles to clamp down on a potential spread of the coronavirus.

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said government was still not calling for any travel bans or mass school closures.

A joint briefing by the departments of health, international relations, home affairs, state security, and others, on Monday touched on a range of issues concerning the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

The committee called for calm, saying the majority of coronavirus cases were mild, and only about 2% worldwide ended in death.

Here are five important points they raised:

Evacuation of South Africans in Wuhan

Plans to evacuate South Africans in Wuhan, China - the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak - are underway.

Mkhize said the committee would announce the plans to the public once they have been finalised.

"On most of the issues relating to the evacuation, because of the nature of some of the issues - the costing, the preparation and all the implications - some of the matters would best be reported when everything has been completed.

"We are just happy to say that everything is on course."

News24 previously reported that an aircraft to evacuate the 184 South Africans had been secured. Among those being evacuated are teachers and other professionals.

Four more cases of Covid-19 identified in South Africa

Mkhize announced that four more people, who were part of the group of 10 who went on a ski trip to Italy, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Included is a 38-year-old woman in KwaZulu Natal, her partner, a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old man.

The four have identified 65 people they have been in contact with who would be tested and monitored, according to Mkhize.

"We will await the tests on the outstanding members and announce them in due course.

"We are not surprised with these results. We think the kind of exposure these members had, if it was enough to create an impression in one person it was most likely that all of them could have had a similar kind of exposure," Mkhize said.

No call for schools to close, no travel bans

Following the closure of Greyston Preparatory School in Sandton on Monday, Mkhize said there was no need for the government to close schools.

The school closed following concerns that one of its teachers had been in contact with one of the people from the group of 10 travellers from Italy.

Mkhize said the department interacted closely with the Department of Education but should schools decide to close, this would be an "ad-hoc situation".

He added the closure of schools was a symptom of anxiety from parents who were worried their children might get infected, saying the department would be in communication with them.

Travel bans have also not been implemented in South Africa.



"We have not restricted the movement of people through our borders. What we have said is that we would try and detect symptoms - those who have symptoms will be the people that we focus on," Mkhize said.

Testing at ports of entry increased

Mkhize stressed testing was being done on people arriving from outside South Africa at all ports of entry into the country.

Acting director-general of health Anban Pillay said incoming international arrivals were subjected to two scans and a questionnaire.

"Testing happens at our land, sea and airports. We have instituted, in addition to our international arrivals into the country, testing at our transit areas.

"The Portfolio Committee for Health visited and confirmed the testing is going on," said Pillay.

Mkhize added testing now included not only temperature scanning, but in-flight inspections too.

Initially, these tests were limited to international flights from China but has since been increased to other countries as well as some domestic flights.

Symptoms of Covid-19

Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, head of outbreak at the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD), said of the cases coming out of China, 80% of those affected have mild, self-limited diseases, meaning a patient would get better on his or her own.

Twenty percent of these cases have more severe illnesses, while 15% may require hospitalisation for the treatment of viral pneumonia. In this case, they might need supportive care, McCarthy said.

Five percent of those are critically ill, requiring more intensive support.

On average, 2% of people died, she added.

"What is emerging from scientific literature is that the virus is shed from the throat … sometimes it may be shed just before symptoms start but not significantly before in terms of time.

"The virus then reaches its peak of shedding within two to three days after the onset of infection and then viral shedding begins to decrease.

"In an uncomplicated infection, the illness lasts for about two weeks, much like the common cold. In more severely ill people, they may take longer to recover," McCarthy said.