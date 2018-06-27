 

5 vehicles burnt in protest over 'threat' to Ramaphosa informal settlement

2018-06-27 11:35

Jenna Etheridge

Protest action under way in Gugulethu. (Zukile Daniel, News24, file)

Five private vehicles were gutted and burning tyres were strewn along Govan Mbeki Road at the Gugulethu municipal office on Wednesday morning, over an apparent threat that people would be evicted from the nearby Ramaphosa informal settlement.

As the result of the protests, the road was closed in both directions between Duinefontein and Friedman roads, City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

He added that there were about 300 people were in the roadway.

ANC councillor for the area Nkululeko Mgolombane, said the residents told him that their shacks were under threat of being demolished by the City.

But he said he was not aware of a plan to demolish any structures on Wednesday.

"It is a rumour. The City is not involved with that land. It is private land."

The City's law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that a "private" eviction sparked the violent protests and that four vehicles were set alight.

It was not immediately clear whether the eviction actually took place.

Dyason said around 11:00 that all services were on the scene and calm had been restored.

