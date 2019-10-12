 

5-year-old dies after wall collapses on him

2019-10-12 11:05

Nicole McCain

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A five-year-old boy has died after a wall collapsed on him.

On Thursday afternoon, at about 17:10, a boundary wall at a Veeplaas residence collapsed, killing the boy.

According to a statement issued by Eastern Cape police on Friday, Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street at the time.

"A boundary wall above the gate of a house in Mlotheni Street collapsed hitting him on his head. He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene," said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. 

The boy lived just a few houses away from where the incident occurred, according to Times Live.

Police have opened an inquest docket. 

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Female teacher resigns from top Cape Town boys' school amid sexual misconduct allegations

2019-10-12 09:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Chapmans Peak 09:10 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Woza weekend: Four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-10-11 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 