 

50 new cases of listeriosis reported since product recall

2018-04-23 15:54

Christina Pitt

Customers return products to an Enterprise Foods store in Germiston. (Picture: Gallo Images)

Customers return products to an Enterprise Foods store in Germiston. (Picture: Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fifty new cases of listeriosis have been reported since affected food products were recalled on March 4, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Eight additional cases were reported last week while one case, that occurred in October 2017, was retrospectively reported, stated the NICD's latest report.

Twenty-four (48%) of the new cases involved infants younger than 28 days. Three cases (6%) involved children aged between one month and 14 years.

By April 17, 2018, a total of 1 019 laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases have been reported to the NICD since January 1, 2017.

READ: More than 400 newborn babies infected with listeriosis

A multi-sectorial incident management team (IMT) has been formed by the health department to strengthen the co-ordination of outbreak response and strengthen health systems to prevent future outbreaks.

Funding is currently being sourced.

An updated listeriosis Emergency Response Plan (ERP) has been developed and approved by the director general of the health department.

The aim of the ERP is to intensify response activities to control and end the current listeriosis outbreak and strengthen health systems to prevent future outbreaks.

A two-day combined meeting of provincial and national stakeholders, including health promotion and communications staff, communicable disease co-ordinators and environmental health practitioners, along with NICD and World Health Organisation technical experts will be held on April 24 and 25 to communicate details of the ERP.

The listeriosis outbreak was first declared by Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on December 5, 2017.

The source of the outbreak was linked to an Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane, which manufactures ready-to-eat processed meat products.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    nicd  |  listeriosis  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Flood warning issued for Cape Town as cold front lands

2018-04-23 15:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Wage negotiations hit a deadlock - bus strike continues
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 