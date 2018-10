A woman was saved at the Durban beachfront, thanks to some quick thinking. Watch. WATCH

Fifty shacks were destroyed in a blaze in Plastic View informal settlement, Johannesburg on Saturday.

The blaze has displaced around 500 people who have now lost all their belongings, according to a statement from Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

"Emergency services [have] since contained the fire and are working tirelessly to find the cause of the fire," the statement said.

"The fire is suspected to have been caused by paraffin."

The City of Tshwane’s Social Development Department has been contacted to assist with relief for the residents of Plastic View.

Msimanga called on the people of Tshwane and Gauteng to assist with any relief.

"It is for these reasons that I have placed the formalisation of informal settlements at the top of my agenda," he said.

"Under Project Tirane formalisation will go a long way to ensuring that the fires such as the one seen today in Plastic View become a thing of the past."