 

50 years for man guilty of 7-year-old's murder in gang fight

2019-05-11 14:24

Jenni Evans

Prison. (Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

A man found guilty of the murder of 7-year-old Ezra Daniels during a gang gunfight was sentenced to 50 years by the Western Cape High Court on Friday, police said.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Daniels was playing with a friend in Abdullah Moosa road in Parkwood, when a white VW Citi Golf drove down the street in 2017, spraying a rival gangster with bullets.

Daniels was caught in the crossfire and died.

Thirty-three-year-old Tasliem Bianchi was arrested with the four occupants of the vehicle, and finally, on Friday, was sentenced after entering into a plea agreement with the State.

He was charged with murder, two charges of attempted murder, two of possession of a firearm without a licence. He also faced two charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (10 years).

For the murder alone he was handed 25 years, and will serve all of his sentences concurrently.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended a detective attached to Provincial Organised Crimes who had "worked tirelessly" to ensure the conviction.

The detective's name will not be released.

The trial for the other four accused will commence on Monday.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
