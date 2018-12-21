 

500 hectares of Paarl fynbos destroyed in fire

2018-12-21 18:19

Jenni Evans

Paarl fire. (Supplied by Pieter Koen)

Paarl fire. (Supplied by Pieter Koen)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least 500 hectares of 15-year-old fynbos was lost in the fire that swept through part of Paarl mountain, the Drakenstein municipality said as operations were scaled down on Friday.

"The fact that water points are located nearby sped up mopping-up operations," the municipality said.

This was a relief to Paarl's fire and rescue operations head Dereck Peceur.

He was finishing off his Christmas shopping at Game in the winelands town on Thursday night, when he smelt something in the air. "I asked: 'What's burning?'" said Peceur, who has almost 30 years' service.

He could tell the type of fire from a quick whiff so he whipped out his radio and got in touch with the fire crew.

A bush fire was raging along the spine of the Paarl mountain range closest to the town.

By sundown, a massive team had scrambled to the difficult-to-reach site to put it out. 

Peceur explained that firefighting was not just about being beefy and pouring gallons of water on flames. 

READ: 'Someone must have prayed': Relief as Paarl blaze is brought under control by firefighters and locals

It's about understanding the science of fire and everybody on the team collaborating to put it out.

When the crews from the Cape Winelands fire departments and three helicopters descended on the town, with volunteers from the local farming network, they were ready to protect the homes and vineyards not far from the CBD. 

Through the efforts of the massive team, the damage was reduced to the fynbos and scrub at the top of the mountain.

Helicopter flying crewman Sbongiseni Mondlane said it had been hard work. 

"You have to be sharp sharp," said Mondlane as a pilot refuelled one of the three water-bombing helicopters near him. 

Originally from Mbombela in Mpumalanga, and temporarily based in Stellenbosch for "fire season", Mondlane said he would miss spending time with his children for Christmas. 

But at least he would be able to provide for them through the dangerous and careful work he does.

Meanwhile, business continued as usual in the town.

No injuries were reported. 

The police are investigating what caused the fire.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fire
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Mbalula to challenge Public Protector's finding; Burger to quit Saracens; and News24 reflects on 2 decades of breaking news

2018-12-21 18:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters to Ramaphosa: Give us the money you give to the buffalo
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Heidelberg 18:58 PM
Road name: N2

Knysna 17:25 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 19 December Lottery draw 2018-12-19 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 