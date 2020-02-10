500 new law enforcement officers deployed to crime hot spots in Cape Town

Cape Town's newly qualified law enforcement officers took part in a passing-out parade on Sunday and will "put more boots on the ground" to fight crime in certain hot spots.



The 500 officers will be deployed to areas such as Delft, Khayelitsha Site C, Philippi and Hanover Park.

The programme is jointly sponsored by the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government in line with the Western Cape Safety Plan.

"All the officers have undergone the required training including peace officer training, a traffic warden certificate and training in the by-laws of the City of Cape Town. They have also received, and will continue to receive, further training," the City said in a statement.

"Today is evidence of how much more we can achieve when we work together, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with the Western Cape government that will see even more law enforcement officers on the streets of Cape Town," said Premier Alan Winde.

"It is my hope that other spheres of the government will see what can be achieved when we work together and will want to work with us too," said Mayor Dan Plato.

Law Enforcement passing out parade. (Supplied by City of Cape Town)

Cape Town is home to several of the suburbs with statistically higher rates of murder, and other violent crimes, than the rest of South Africa. Gang killings saw the deployment of the army last year to 10 areas in the city to support the police's work.

The most recent crime statistics, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele, revealed Nyanga remained the murder capital of South Africa, despite a 6.2% decrease in the number of cases in 2018/19, News24 previously reported.

Five other police stations in Cape Town are also among those where the most murders were reported nationwide, with Delft and Khayelitsha being second and third, respectively.

The others are Philippi East, Harare and Gugulethu.

Law enforcement officers focus on by-law infractions but also support traffic officers and the police. The province also has anti-gang and stabilisation units that patrol troubled areas.

Last year, Winde announced a new safety plan for the province would cost R1bn.