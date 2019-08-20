 

501% increase in KZN municipality's wasteful, irregular, fruitless expenditure

2019-08-20 19:11

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two municipalities, one in the Eastern Cape and the other in KwaZulu-Natal, will be placed under administration after a parliamentary committee called for interventions.

On Tuesday, the cooperative governance and traditional affairs committee said the Richmond Local Municipality in KZN and Amahlathi Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape were underperforming.

Richmond, in particular, showed deteriorating financial management that led to the non-payment of creditors, said parliamentary communications spokesperson Malatswa Molepo in a statement.

Molepo added the committee had visited the two municipalities last week and decided interventions were "necessary to bring much-needed stability to those municipalities to address declining service delivery levels".

"[This is because of the] ballooning of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, which increased by 501% year-on-year in Richmond; as well as the need to bring stability and curb service delivery protests within the municipalities."

Committee chairperson China Dodovu said local government was the "coalface of service delivery".

"It is untenable to have municipalities that are unable to perform their constitutional functions. We need viable and working municipalities that deliver services to the people," added Dodovu.

Molepo said among the concerns was that instability within both municipalities had impaired their ability to spend the municipal infrastructure grant.

"[The grant] is essential to eradicating infrastructure challenges, especially in rural municipalities. The committee is of the view that the intervention will add the impetus necessary to implement infrastructure programmes."

Dodovu said the committee would continue to monitor both municipalities.

"It is upon us as legislators to properly monitor the extent to which these interventions are making a difference in the lives of people."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  east london  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cars for police tenders saga: Appeal to overturn warrant fails

2019-08-20 18:45

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One player bags R371k in Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-19 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 