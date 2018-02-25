 

57 cops in family and child violence unit have criminal records - DA

2018-02-25 18:13

Jeanette Chabalala

Johannesburg – Fifty-seven police officers working in the police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses units (FCS) have criminal records.

This was revealed in a written reply by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to a Parliamentary question posed by Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Zakhele Mbhele.

Mbhele on Sunday said he was "disturbed" by the revelation.

"It is totally unacceptable that the FCS units has compromised members," Mbhele said in a statement.

"The DA will hold Minister Mbalula to account to root out these officers and to replace them with untainted individuals who will diligently bring justice to the victims and survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence."

Mbhele said the members were convicted of at least three cases of culpable homicide, seven of common assault, two of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and one instance of pointing a firearm.

Other crimes include driving under the influence, reckless or negligent driving, fraud, loss of firearms and defeating the ends of justice and theft.

"These are patently not the kind of people who should be working with children or the victims of domestic or sexual violence.

"It is quite clear from the questionable conduct of these members that they cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the extremely high levels of violence against women and children."

Mbalula should brief Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on how he intends to root out the officers, he added.

Read more on:    saps  |  da  |  crime

