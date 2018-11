KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested six people for various crimes at the Telkom Knockout Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, there were no serious incidents reported during both games played at the stadium, "due to the ample presence of police officers and security personnel".

The six are facing charges of fraud, theft and pitch invasion. Mbele said the first four suspects, aged between 27 and 32, were nabbed on Saturday, with two arrested for selling fake tickets.

"One suspect was arrested for pitch invasion, whilst the last suspect was arrested for stealing alcohol from a bar at the stadium."

She said that, on Sunday, a further two were arrested for selling fake tickets at the stadium.

"We are appealing to the community not to purchase fake tickets from unauthorised persons, as it could lead to overcrowding at our stadiums. Police will be on high alert and ensure a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with criminal elements at our sports stadiums."