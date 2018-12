Six people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Vodacom stores in Mall of the North in Limpopo, local police have confirmed.

The suspects face charges of malicious damage to property.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, "the damage caused was estimated at R900 000."

The protests on Sunday followed a lecture by Corruption Watch chairperson Mavuso Msimang at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards, which included an image depicting EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as "abusers of freedom".

But the EFF denied that it was linked to the acts of vandalism, saying that it had not given any of its members a mandate.

Meanwhile, the DA in Limpopo said it added a charge of "accessory to a crime against the alleged EFF perpetrators".

Premier candidate Jacques Smit said: "We will continue to monitor developments in this case to ensure justice is carried out and that the culprits are held accountable."