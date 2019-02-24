6 killed as bakkie and car collide in horror Limpopo crash

At least seven people have died and six others were injured in two car accidents in Limpopo and Johannesburg over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 17:00, a bakkie and a car collided on the R71 near Letsitele in Limpopo. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the bakkie was on its roof when paramedics arrived and both vehicles were seriously damaged.

Four people, two women and two men, were trapped inside the bakkie, and five others were found inside the car.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the two women and one man from the bakkie, as well as two others from the light motor vehicle had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," Meiring said.

The fourth patient from the bakkie, a man, was trapped inside the vehicle and was in a critical condition. Another critically injured man was found inside the car, he said.

Rescue services worked for several hours, using "specialised equipment" to free them.

Paramedics performed "advanced life support interventions" on the men. They were both taken to hospital but one was declared dead on arrival.

"Two other patients from the light motor vehicle were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital."

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known. Local authorities were investigating.

Johannesburg accident

Meanwhile, at about 14:30 on Saturday, paramedics were called to the scene of an accident involving two cars at the Malibongwe and Kapital Road intersection in North Riding, Johannesburg.

The two vehicles were in the middle of the intersection, said Meiring.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found an elderly woman, believed to be in her 60s, lying outside the one vehicle. An elderly man and two children, believed to be aged between 5 and 7, were found seated near the vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the elderly woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead," Meiring said.

The three other people sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital, he said.

