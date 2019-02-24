 

6 killed as bakkie and car collide in horror Limpopo crash

2019-02-24 10:09

Correspondent

(ER24)

(ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least seven people have died and six others were injured in two car accidents in Limpopo and Johannesburg over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 17:00, a bakkie and a car collided on the R71 near Letsitele in Limpopo. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the bakkie was on its roof when paramedics arrived and both vehicles were seriously damaged.

Four people, two women and two men, were trapped inside the bakkie, and five others were found inside the car.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the two women and one man from the bakkie, as well as two others from the light motor vehicle had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," Meiring said.

The fourth patient from the bakkie, a man, was trapped inside the vehicle and was in a critical condition. Another critically injured man was found inside the car, he said.

Rescue services worked for several hours, using "specialised equipment" to free them.

Paramedics performed "advanced life support interventions" on the men. They were both taken to hospital but one was declared dead on arrival.

"Two other patients from the light motor vehicle were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital."

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known. Local authorities were investigating.

Johannesburg accident

Meanwhile, at about 14:30 on Saturday, paramedics were called to the scene of an accident involving two cars at the Malibongwe and Kapital Road intersection in North Riding, Johannesburg.

The two vehicles were in the middle of the intersection, said Meiring.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found an elderly woman, believed to be in her 60s, lying outside the one vehicle. An elderly man and two children, believed to be aged between 5 and 7, were found seated near the vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the elderly woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead," Meiring said.

The three other people sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital, he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'It's a dirty tricks campaign' - Zizi Kodwa denies 'grotesque' rape accusation

2019-02-24 08:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 