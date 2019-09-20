6 killed, several injured in KZN multi-vehicle crash

Six people died following a multi-vehicle accident in Cato Ridge, near Durban on Friday. (Paul Herbst, Supplied)

Six people were killed and several injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Cato Ridge, Durban, ER24 paramedics say.

It is believed the driver of a heavy duty truck lost control of his vehicle and this led to the pile-up on Friday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 13:00 to find the truck, a bakkie and light motor vehicle on the side of the road.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said upon arrival, paramedics assessed the patients and found that five men had died as a result of their injuries.

Meiring added several people were given life support, but "after some time, one of the critically injured patients succumbed to his injuries".

Two men were found trapped in the truck, while another two had sustained moderate injuries.

The scene of the crash which left six people dead and several others injured in KZN on Friday (Paul Herbst, Supplied)

"Once the patients were treated, the two critically injured were airlifted to hospital, while the two men with moderate injuries were transported by ambulance," said Meiring.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the accident are unknown at this stage.

Meiring said the site of the crash was handed over to the police for investigation.



