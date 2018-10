What To Read Next

Six people, two of whom are in a critical condition, sustained burn wounds after a building caught fire in Erasmia, Tshwane, on Monday morning.

According to police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto, those injured had been busy doing maintenance when the roof of the building caught fire.

"Six people were still inside the building when this incident unfolded," said Moloto in a statement.

"All victims were taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment."

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said that two of the injured were in a critical condition, having sustained extensive burn wounds.

Moloto said the cause of the fire was unknown, but that police had opened an inquiry into the incident and would compile a forensic report.