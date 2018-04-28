 

60-year-old forced to use wheelbarrow to cross flooded road

2018-04-28 11:03

Nompendulo Ngubane

Residents say Cowper Road has been flooded since November. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Residents say Cowper Road has been flooded since November. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Residents of Sakha in Mkhondeni, Pietermaritzburg, have told GroundUp,  that they have been complaining since November that their main access route, Cowper Road, is flooded.

"When it is hot, children swim. To them this is a swimming pool," said resident Mduduzi Mfeka.

Although the water isn’t very deep, residents say ambulances and police vehicles won’t use the road to enter Sakha even when there is an emergency.

"It is sad. It is clear, they want someone to die before they take the matter seriously. We need help," said Mfeka.

"Three weeks ago an ambulance refused to fetch me from home. I borrowed a wheelbarrow from my neighbour. I was put in a wheelbarrow to the main road," said resident Thembi Shandu, who is 60.

Problem reported but no assistance

Ward committee member Mbuyiswa Gasela said they had reported the problem to the municipality.

GroundUp saw a copy of a letter emailed to Mayor Themba Njilo on April 11.

"They have never responded. I went to the offices myself. What they do is ask for contact numbers. They promise to call back but they never do," said Gasela.

Read: Residents blame Msunduzi for empty promises

"We have no road. We use paths that cross people’s yards. They are also complaining," said Gasela.

There are about 5 000 residents in Sakha according to Gasela.

Ward 37 councillor Sandra Lyne said she had intervened.

"I reported the matter on 8 March to the roads department and environmental affairs. I have spoken to the owner of the land. The matter is being dealt with by the officials. It is a long-standing complex problem involving the wetland, with no easy solution," said Lyne.

Msunduzi Municipality acknowledged receipt of GroundUp’s queries but had not responded at the time of publication.

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fire breaks out at Motumo Trading Post

2018-04-28 09:44

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 27 2018-04-27 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 