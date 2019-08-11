 

67-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing 74-year-old to death in Eastern Cape

2019-08-11 16:07

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

A 67-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 74-year-old man at Upper Falakahla Locality, Chizele Village, Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. 

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, it is alleged that both the suspect and the deceased had attended a traditional ceremony on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the suspect accosted the 74-year-old man on their way from the ceremony at about 17:30. 

"The 74-year-old man was fatally stabbed on his upper body and passed away at the scene.

"The motive behind the murder is not clear at this point in time. Once the murder was reported to Dutywa police station, the suspect was traced and arrested.

"He has been charged with murder. He will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Monda on a murder charge." 

