Rape on the rise despite harsh sentences. (File)

A 47-year-old man will appear in court on Monday in connection with the rape of a 67-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape, police said.

The woman was raped at home in Timane Village in Dutywa.

She identified her attacker to police as a local man and police worked round the clock to find him.

He was traced and arrested and will stay in custody until his court appearance.

