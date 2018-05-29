7 arrested after Limpopo cash-in-transit heist

Seven suspects believed to be behind a recent cash-in-transit heist outside Polokwane have been nabbed. (Supplied)

Seven people believed to be behind a cash-in-transit heist outside Polokwane on Monday have been nabbed and two bullet-riddled stolen vehicles, rifle ammunition, cartridges, explosives and money bags were retrieved in Seshego.

Captain Matimba Maluleke of the Limpopo Hawks said on Tuesday that more arrests were imminent.

The group was arrested following an "intensified operation" between the Hawks, a provincial task team, the police's tactical response unit and Crime Intelligence, following the heist in Matlala Road early on Monday morning.

A gang of armed suspects driving in a white Isuzu double cab bakkie and a blue RAV4 at about 05:35 attacked the cash van, firing shots at its wheels until it was brought to a stop, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe had said at the time.

The security officers were held at gunpoint and explosives were used to blast open the safe. The group fled, taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Two security officers were injured and taken to hospital.



