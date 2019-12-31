 

7 arrested after medical supplies truck found abandoned

2019-12-31 22:16

Jenni Evans

(Supplied by SAPS)

(Supplied by SAPS)

Seven people, including a woman, were arrested on suspicion of staging the hijacking of a truck carrying medical supplies, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said officers from Akasia in Tshwane noticed a tracking company examining an abandoned truck on Railway Street in the Orchards area on Tuesday. 

It emerged that the healthcare logistics company could not get hold of the driver on his cellphone and suspected the truck had deviated from its route.

They had activated the tracker and found the abandoned vehicle. 

"Further investigation led the police to a nearby plot in Strydfontein, where they found some of the medical supplies that were allegedly offloaded from the truck," said Peters.

The seven people were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. 

They will appear in court soon. 

Medical supplies

The medical supplies. (Image supplied)


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
/News
