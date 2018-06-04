7 arrested for murder of former top cop

Seven people have been arrested for the murder of former Crime Intelligence Major General Hendrick Mogoerane.

Mogoerane's lifeless body was found in the backseat of his car in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg, in January this year. He had retired just a few months previously from the South African Police Service's head office within Crime Intelligence.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said a multidisciplinary operation by the Hawks' serious organised crime unit and Crime Intelligence led to the arrest of seven suspects in Vosloorus last week Friday.

"The suspects aged between 31 and 70 years will make their first court appearance today in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on charges of murder," she said.

READ: Police suspect foul play in death of retired top cop

News24 reported in January that Mogoerane had close ties to former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Mogoerane's body was found on the same day that Mdluli was "relieved of his duties" after six years on paid suspension.

