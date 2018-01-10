7 in court for murder of Mooinooi couple

Mooinooi couple Anisha and Joey Van Niekerk who were last seen alive in December (Supplied, Facebook)

Pretoria – The six men and a woman accused of the rape and murder of Mooinooi couple Anisha and Joey Van Niekerk in December remain in custody following their court appearance on Wednesday morning, North West police said.

This as police continued the search for a 21-year-old woman, the alleged girlfriend of one of the suspects, for questioning in connection with the murders.

Joey, 32, and Anisha, 30, were last seen alive when they left their smallholding near Mooinooi, roughly 40km from Rustenburg, for a funeral in Pretoria on December 10.

Their vehicle was found burnt-out six days later in the Magaliesburg area.

Police spokesperson Mpeile Talane told News24 that the Brits Magistrate's Court postponed the case against the suspects for further investigation.

They cannot be named as a rape charge was added and the accused have not yet pleaded.

Bail application postponed

Talane said DNA tests still needed to be concluded to determine whether bones discovered in bushes near Buffelsfontein on January 2 were those of the couple.

He could not elaborate on why the couple was suspected to have been raped.

"The matter is now sub judice."

Meanwhile, Netwerk24 reported that the seven face charges of murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of illegal firearms.

The suspects were set to apply for bail, but this was postponed because two of them only secured legal representation on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that the couple was killed after they refused to sell their property in Mooinooi.

The suspects are set to return to the Brits Magistrate's Court on January 15.

