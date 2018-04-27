 

7 killed after train, vehicle collide at level crossing

2018-04-27 08:44

Tammy Petersen

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)



An accident involving a train and a vehicle on Friday morning left seven people dead, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has confirmed.

Traffic services and police were still on the scene of the crash, which took place at about 06:00.

Metrorail said train crews were receiving "medical and emotional support" and there were no reports of commuters being injured.

Trains to Strand and Muldersvlei would terminate at Kuils River until the scene had been cleared.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said Buttskop Road had been closed at Van Riebeek and Range Roads.

Human error

Metrorail spokesperson, Zino Mihi, said seven men in their early 30s travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie died at the scene.

"It was … human error. There are booms and a camera, but the bakkie ignored the signals. It was not their time to cross," she said.

"Before them a taxi did it, thinking they had time."

Eight years ago, ten children died and four were seriously injured at the crossing on August 25, 2010.

Taxi driver Jacob Humphreys was convicted of 10 counts of culpable homicide following the horror crash involving his vehicle and a train.

Humphreys overtook a queue of cars waiting at the crossing and tried to cross the railway line even though the safety booms were down.

Humphreys, from Eerste River, was initially handed a 20-year prison sentence in the Western Cape High Court, which the Supreme Court of Appeal reduced to eight years in 2012.

It set aside 10 murder counts, replacing them with 10 counts of culpable homicide.

It also set aside four counts of attempted murder.


(Supplied by Kenny Africa)




