7 killed after train, vehicle collide at level crossing

An accident involving a train and a vehicle on Friday morning
left seven people dead, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has confirmed.
Traffic services and police were still on the scene of the
crash, which took place at about 06:00.
Metrorail said train crews were receiving "medical and
emotional support" and there were no reports of commuters being injured.
Trains to Strand and Muldersvlei would terminate at Kuils
River until the scene had been cleared.
City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard
Coleman said Buttskop Road had been closed at Van Riebeek and Range Roads.
Human error
Metrorail spokesperson, Zino Mihi, said seven men in their
early 30s travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie died at the scene.
"It was … human error. There are booms and a camera,
but the bakkie ignored the signals. It was not their time to cross," she
said.
"Before them a taxi did it, thinking they had
time."
Eight years ago, ten children died and four were seriously
injured at the crossing on August 25, 2010.
Taxi driver Jacob Humphreys was convicted of 10 counts of
culpable homicide following the horror crash involving his vehicle and a train.
Humphreys overtook a queue of cars waiting at the crossing
and tried to cross the railway line even though the safety booms were down.
Humphreys, from Eerste River, was initially handed a 20-year
prison sentence in the Western Cape High Court, which the Supreme Court of
Appeal reduced to eight years in 2012.
It set aside 10 murder counts, replacing them with 10 counts
of culpable homicide.
It also set aside four counts of attempted murder.
