Seven people were killed in a head-on horror crash involving two vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied)

Seven people were killed in a head-on horror crash involving two vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

“The high impact collision on the N2 near the Tugela bridge, has left bodies on both North and South bound lane,” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst confirmed.

“It’s alleged that the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of his vehicle colliding head-on on with a Toyota Hilux.”

The occupant in the bakkie sustained minor injuries.

Herbst said the severity and degree of impact was such that people sustained traumatic, lethal injuries.

“The roadway was obstructed for a period of time while emergency teams worked on the scene,” he said.

Authorities were on scene.

Traffic will be diverted and the highway has been closed, Herbst said.