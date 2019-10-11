 

7 men caught breaking into Eastern Cape post office

2019-10-11 20:56

Ntwaagae Seleka

A firearm which was confiscated from suspects breaking into a Post Office building.

A firearm which was confiscated from suspects breaking into a Post Office building. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven people were caught red-handed breaking into a post office in Ngqamakwe, Butterworth.

The seven suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested in the early hours of Friday.

Five of the men are Zimbabwean nationals. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrests were initiated by a determined effort to eradicate SA Post Office robberies in the province.

"An integrated force of police units led by a crime intelligence unit arrested seven suspects at about 03:00 on Friday at the Ngqamakwe Post Office.

"The arrests came after crime intelligence officers received information about a possible robbery. As they followed up and upon observation, the police discovered that a number of suspects were involved and were already busy breaking into the Post Office building," said Kinana.

Upon realising that they were being cornered by the police, the suspects attempted to escape but were subsequently arrested, he added.

Kinana said the police confiscated a 9mm firearm and ammunition, two industrial grinders, two crowbars and two vehicles.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Ngqamakwe Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They face charges of being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, burglary at a business premises and possession of housebreaking tools. 

Read more on:    post office  |  eastern cape  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hillbrow drug dealers nabbed with R1.5m worth of khat, cocaine

2019-10-11 20:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Riviersonderend 21:42 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 18:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Woza weekend: Four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-10-11 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 