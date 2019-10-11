7 men caught breaking into Eastern Cape post office

A firearm which was confiscated from suspects breaking into a Post Office building. (Supplied)

Seven people were caught red-handed breaking into a post office in Ngqamakwe, Butterworth.

The seven suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested in the early hours of Friday.

Five of the men are Zimbabwean nationals.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrests were initiated by a determined effort to eradicate SA Post Office robberies in the province.

"An integrated force of police units led by a crime intelligence unit arrested seven suspects at about 03:00 on Friday at the Ngqamakwe Post Office.

"The arrests came after crime intelligence officers received information about a possible robbery. As they followed up and upon observation, the police discovered that a number of suspects were involved and were already busy breaking into the Post Office building," said Kinana.

Upon realising that they were being cornered by the police, the suspects attempted to escape but were subsequently arrested, he added.

Kinana said the police confiscated a 9mm firearm and ammunition, two industrial grinders, two crowbars and two vehicles.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Ngqamakwe Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They face charges of being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, burglary at a business premises and possession of housebreaking tools.