 

7 men dead after being shot in the head in room of Durban house

2020-05-21 07:06

Riaan Grobler

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

Seven men were shot dead in a house in eMsahweni, south of Durban, on Wednesday night.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the incident occurred at around 18:00 as neighbours heard gunshots ringing from one of the homesteads in the area.

"When we investigated, we found the bodies of seven men, aged between 21 and 36, in one of the rooms. All seven men had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

"Members of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit's provincial headquarters attended to the scene. The motive for the killing is still unknown.

"We are appealing to any person who has any information that can assist our detectives in this investigation to please contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

This is a developing story. 

Read more on:    durban  |  shootings  |  crime
