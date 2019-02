Never before seen footage of a G4S Cash Solutions vehicle first ramming a group of robbers, then driving in cirlces around them has surfaced on social media. WATCH

Police arrested seven alleged cash-in-transit robbers after a shootout which left a bystander wounded in in Lombardy East in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the seven people took an undisclosed amount of cash from an unmarked Toyota Hilux SUV belonging to a private cash-in-transit company based in Sebenza.

The police pursued them and cornered them in Byron Street, Lombardy East.

A shootout ensued.

"Two victims were shot during the crossfire, one being a security officer and the other a female bystander. Both victims have been taken to hospital for medical attention," Peters said in a statement.

READ: Nine killed, including two cops, in KZN cash van heist

Police arrested seven people and seized three R5s, one AK-47, one 9mm pistol and live ammunition. Four vehicles – a BMW X5 riddled with bullet holes, a BMW sedan, a VW Polo and a Toyota Yaris - were also seized.

"A Mercedes Benz was also recovered at Sebenza, and is believed to have been used in the commission of the robbery this morning. The Mercedes Benz has since been confirmed stolen in Pretoria Central."

Peters added that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) would take over the investigation.

Recently appointed Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended all the teams that were part of the intelligence-driven operation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

"[Cash-in-transit heists] continue to be a priority area as police continue to put in concerted efforts in addressing serious and violent crimes", said Mawela.