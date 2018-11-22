 

7 people face culpable homicide charges after man dies in blast at alleged perlemoen facility

2018-11-22 05:33

Jenna Etheridge

An explosion at a Maitland home revealed an illegal perlemoen processing facility (SAPS)

An explosion at a Maitland home revealed an illegal perlemoen processing facility (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It was a gas cylinder explosion in Maitland, Cape Town in February that led police to a house in the suburb where a group was allegedly running an illegal perlemoen (abalone) processing facility.

The explosion in Hely Street, which is just a few blocks from major highways and train routes, was big enough to damage two neighbouring houses.

While police initially announced that those arrested in February would face charges in terms of the Living Marine Resources Act, it has since emerged that a man died in the explosion and a culpable homicide case is on the table.

Officers who had arrest warrants swooped in on five others on Tuesday night.

According to a brief by Maitland police, a man who was severely injured in the explosion was "removed from the scene" before officers arrived.

He apparently died as a result of burn wounds and police believed he might have survived had he received immediate medical attention.

At the time, Captain FC van Wyk said officers arrived at the extensively damaged house around 06:50 on February 8, where they found the processing facility at the back of the property.

In the remains of the drying room were drying shelves for perlemoen, a gas cylinder and a fan. Containers of shucked perlemoen were found in another room.

Officers seized perlemoen, gas cylinders, burners, fans, scales and bags of salt.

Van Wyk said at the time that a person who had severe burn wounds was admitted to hospital and another person fled the scene.

A man, 33, and woman, aged 50, were arrested.

While the sequence of events is not yet clear, the owner of the home reportedly refused to grant access to police officers, who then spotted perlemoen when looking over the wall and returned with back-up.

"The woman's son was badly burnt and his skin was hanging off; they took him away. The neighbour was also arrested, but he just ran in to help the woman," a resident told the Daily Voice at the time.

On Tuesday night, Maitland detectives and members of the organised crime unit and Cape Town cluster tracing team executed five arrest warrants at the same time.

They apparently split into three groups and arrested the suspects before they had any chance of alerting each other.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed to News24 that five people, between the ages of 45 and 50, were arrested on Tuesday night.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

She said seven people now face charges of culpable homicide, as three people were arrested on the day of the explosion but the case was withdrawn against one of them by the court.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gordhan’s daughter received no direct payments as non-executive director - Investec

2018-11-21 22:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: HPCSA workers up in arms over new cloud computing system
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 19:51 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 