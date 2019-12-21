 

7 people, including 2 children, die in horror crash in KZN

2019-12-21 11:50

Riaan Grobler

(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven people - including two children - have died and 15 more were injured when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle at around 04:00 on Saturday morning. 

The taxi crashed into an embankment on the R56 between Umzimkhulu and Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). 

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie called the crash "serious and tragic". 

"At around 04:00 [on Saturday] morning paramedics from KZN emergency medical services responded to the scene. A minibus had left the road and crashed into an embankment coming to rest in what is believed to be a river or small body of water.

"Paramedics found that, tragically, seven people, including two small boys, had sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics worked together to treat 15 patients for injuries ranging from critical to minor." 

McKenzie said patients were transported to local hospitals where they were being treated for various injuries. 

The taxi was believed to be en route to Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape from Johannesburg. 

McKenzie said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

Read more on:    ems  |  robert mckenzie  |  kwazulu-natal  |  accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We want justice, not revenge - Staggie family's message at ex-gang boss's funeral

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Somerset West 09:52 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results 2019-12-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 