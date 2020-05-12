 

7 people killed in horror KZN crash

2020-05-12 07:33

Riaan Grobler

Seven people died in an accident on the M2 in Durban on Tuesday morning.

Seven people died in an accident on the M2 in Durban on Tuesday morning. (Twitter/@TrafficSA)

Seven people have been left dead and one seriously injured following a car crash on the N2 in the vicinity of Inanda Road in eThekwini.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the eight were all travelling in a light motor vehicle when the accident took place at around 06:00 on Tuesday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

"There has been a serious and tragic crash. Paramedics are still at the scene and treated one person for serious injuries."

McKenzie said in a separate incident on the opposite carriageway a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

"The exact circumstances... are not known at this stage and will be investigated by the police," McKenzie said.

This is a developing story. 


Read more on:    robert mckenzie  |  durban  |  accidents
