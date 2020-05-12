7 people killed in horror KZN crash

Seven people died in an accident on the M2 in Durban on Tuesday morning. (Twitter/@TrafficSA)

Seven people have been left dead and one seriously injured following a car crash on the N2 in the vicinity of Inanda Road in eThekwini.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the eight were all travelling in a light motor vehicle when the accident took place at around 06:00 on Tuesday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

"There has been a serious and tragic crash. Paramedics are still at the scene and treated one person for serious injuries."

McKenzie said in a separate incident on the opposite carriageway a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

"The exact circumstances... are not known at this stage and will be investigated by the police," McKenzie said.

This is a developing story.



