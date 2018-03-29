 

7 people shortlisted for City of Cape Town manager position

2018-03-29 05:32

Jenna Etheridge

The Cape Town Civic Centre (Twitter)

The Cape Town Civic Centre (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven candidates have been shortlisted for the City of Cape Town manager position, which became vacant after Achmat Ebrahim suddenly resigned in January.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said during a full council sitting on Wednesday that the seven were being pre-screened.

The process involved reference checks, personal credential verification, and misconduct and criminal vetting.

Ebrahim's resignation came as serious claims and counterclaims were made against top City officials in a fallout, which resulted in the DA tabling a motion of no confidence in De Lille. She survived the motion in February.

The City manager position was advertised locally, nationally and internally, from February 9 to February 26.

The selection panel was appointed at a special Mayco meeting on March 12.

Adherence to time frames

The panel approved the shortlist on March 15.

The City told News24 it would be able to respond on Thursday, when asked to identify the seven candidates and to indicate when the recommended candidate for appointment would be submitted to council for approval.

During the council sitting, ANC chief whip in the city council Noluthando Makasi said that the opposition needed to observe the selection and appointment process, so it did not have to come back and "fight".

"We deserve to practise our oversight. There is nothing to hide, so we need to be allowed to be there and observe the process."

Concerns were also raised about meeting time frames.

The City said in a report on its website that the process was being managed in strict adherence to the time frames and prescripts contained within the regulations.

Read more on:    da  |  city of cape town  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 dead in Translux bus accident in the Eastern Cape

2018-03-28 23:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Athol Trollip on discussions with Gayton McKenzie and the EFF playing the race card
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 