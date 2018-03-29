7 people shortlisted for City of Cape Town manager position

Seven candidates have been shortlisted for the City of Cape Town manager position, which became vacant after Achmat Ebrahim suddenly resigned in January.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said during a full council sitting on Wednesday that the seven were being pre-screened.

The process involved reference checks, personal credential verification, and misconduct and criminal vetting.

Ebrahim's resignation came as serious claims and counterclaims were made against top City officials in a fallout, which resulted in the DA tabling a motion of no confidence in De Lille. She survived the motion in February.

The City manager position was advertised locally, nationally and internally, from February 9 to February 26.

The selection panel was appointed at a special Mayco meeting on March 12.

Adherence to time frames

The panel approved the shortlist on March 15.

The City told News24 it would be able to respond on Thursday, when asked to identify the seven candidates and to indicate when the recommended candidate for appointment would be submitted to council for approval.

During the council sitting, ANC chief whip in the city council Noluthando Makasi said that the opposition needed to observe the selection and appointment process, so it did not have to come back and "fight".

"We deserve to practise our oversight. There is nothing to hide, so we need to be allowed to be there and observe the process."

Concerns were also raised about meeting time frames.

The City said in a report on its website that the process was being managed in strict adherence to the time frames and prescripts contained within the regulations.