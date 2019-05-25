 

7 quotes from Ramaphosa's #SAInauguration19 speech: 'I am saying yes, SA Thuma Mina'

2019-05-25 22:02

President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the 6th democratically elected president of South Africa amid much fanfare.

The event at Loftus Versfeld stadium saw ordinary citizens, opposition parties and dignitaries join in on the celebrations.

After taking his Oath of Office, the president highlighted a myriad of issues from corruption, poverty to joblessness, gender and unity.

Here is a wrap of News24's coverage and key quotes from Ramaphosa's speech:

7 quotes from Ramaphosa's speech

1. Despite our most earnest efforts, many South Africans still go to bed hungry, many succumb to diseases that can be treated, many live lives of intolerable deprivation. Too many of our people do not work especially the youth.

2. In recent times, our people have watched as some of those in whom they had invested their trust have surrendered to the temptation of power and riches. They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered.

3. Through the irrefutable power of the ballot on 8 May, South Africans declared the dawn of a new era. They have chosen hope over hopelessness, they have opted for unity over conflict and divisions.

4. Despite our differences, despite a past of conflict and division and bitterness, despite the fierce political contestation among 48 political parties in recent months, we share the same hopes and fears, the same anxieties and aspirations.

5. Our Constitution – the basic law of our land – continues to guide our way even at the darkest hour.

6. To achieve the South Africa we want will demand an extraordinary feat of human endeavour. The road ahead will be difficult. We will have to use our courage, wisdom and perseverance to achieve the South Africa we want. It will require an ambition that is rare.

7. Having taken the oath of office I am saying yes, South Africa Thuma Mina. And I pledge here today that I will serve you, I will work with you, side by side, to build the South Africa that we all want and deserve. A new era has dawned in our country. A brighter day is rising upon South Africa and upon our beloved continent, Africa.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  elections 2019  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema to Ramaphosa: 'It would be a mistake not to name Mabuza as your deputy'

2019-05-25 21:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
2 winners scoop R235 000 each in Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-25 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 