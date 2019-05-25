7 quotes from Ramaphosa's #SAInauguration19 speech: 'I am saying yes, SA Thuma Mina'

President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the 6th democratically elected president of South Africa amid much fanfare.

The event at Loftus Versfeld stadium saw ordinary citizens, opposition parties and dignitaries join in on the celebrations.

After taking his Oath of Office, the president highlighted a myriad of issues from corruption, poverty to joblessness, gender and unity.

Here is a wrap of News24's coverage and key quotes from Ramaphosa's speech:

7 quotes from Ramaphosa's speech

1. Despite our most earnest efforts, many South Africans still go to bed hungry, many succumb to diseases that can be treated, many live lives of intolerable deprivation. Too many of our people do not work especially the youth.

2. In recent times, our people have watched as some of those in whom they had invested their trust have surrendered to the temptation of power and riches. They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered.

3. Through the irrefutable power of the ballot on 8 May, South Africans declared the dawn of a new era. They have chosen hope over hopelessness, they have opted for unity over conflict and divisions.

4. Despite our differences, despite a past of conflict and division and bitterness, despite the fierce political contestation among 48 political parties in recent months, we share the same hopes and fears, the same anxieties and aspirations.

5. Our Constitution – the basic law of our land – continues to guide our way even at the darkest hour.

6. To achieve the South Africa we want will demand an extraordinary feat of human endeavour. The road ahead will be difficult. We will have to use our courage, wisdom and perseverance to achieve the South Africa we want. It will require an ambition that is rare.

7. Having taken the oath of office I am saying yes, South Africa Thuma Mina. And I pledge here today that I will serve you, I will work with you, side by side, to build the South Africa that we all want and deserve. A new era has dawned in our country. A brighter day is rising upon South Africa and upon our beloved continent, Africa.

