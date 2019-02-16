 

70 schools in SA red-flagged for structural defects

2019-02-16 12:28

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Foto: Felix Dlangamandla)

(Foto: Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A tragedy similar to the one at Hoërskool Driehoek is possible at 70 schools in South Africa, after they were red-flagged for structural defects.

On February 1, the country mourned the death of four pupils after a concrete slab above a corridor at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark collapsed. Twenty-two pupils were injured and some of the injuries were severe injuries.

On Friday, the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU) released its national survey on school infrastructure where it identified 70 schools nationally as on the brink of collapse.

SAOU's director of operations Johan Kruger said Hoërskool Driehoek was not among the 70 schools.

The majority were in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Kruger said principals of the 70 schools have asked him not to release the names of the institutions, fearing that it could cause panic.

"Last week, we visited another school in Gauteng where we found a block of classroom[s] with serious structural problems. The principal of the school then shut down the affected block. The principal also asked us not to reveal the identity of the school. 

"The principal showed us letters of communication between the school and the department," he said.

READ: Setback for severely injured Hoërskool Driehoek teen

The survey was launched following the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy.

"The SAOU launched a national survey to obtain a more informed picture of the degree of compliance with the regulations relating to Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards by the Public School Infrastructure.  

"Hoërskool Roodepoort for example, is just one other instance where the school must operate without 18 classes due to the deteriorated condition of the building.    

"Arising from the survey to date, the SAOU has identified more than 70 schools with infrastructure problems that can be categorised as requiring urgent and serious attention to parts of the buildings. Significantly, the average age of the schools that participated in this survey is 68 years," he said.

Schools from Quintile 1 to 5 participated in the survey. Schools in the poorest communities are classified as Quintile 1 and schools serving the wealthiest communities are classified as Quintile 5.

Infrastructure that schools deemed to be very dangerous included roofs, corridors, staircases, serious cracks on walls, asbestos classes and sewage. 

Kruger said 68.3% of the infrastructure problems were reported to the department and 31.7% of were not. And, 71.7% of the schools did not receive any feedback.

'Don't use learners as bargaining chip'

The average amount schools spent on maintenance of buildings over a period of three years was R986 559.15.

"The SAOU will monitor the situation closely and where possible, pay site visits to the affected schools in order to assist with the submission of complaints or requests for maintenance by the department," he said.

READ MORE: Solidarity to lay charges against BLF for Hoërskool Driehoek comments

City Press reported on Thursday that Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi convened a meeting with student governing body associations, principals and learner leaders to discuss infrastructure maintenance and challenges in schools. 

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had encountered several school shut downs after the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy.

"Schools in some areas, including Tshwane, Kagiso and Roodepoort, were shut down by parents who demanded the MEC come and see them personally because they said the infrastructure of some schools in their respective areas was not safe," he said.

Lesufi said schools in the province were becoming a death trap and if nothing was done, more tragedies would bring shame.

"We are aware that almost 190 schools are death traps and we as a collective need to work together to stop any more tragedies from happening at our schools," he said.

Lesufi added that his department had secured a loan of R8.5m. His announcement was applauded.

"This was a decision we took together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura. By the year 2023, all mobile schools in the province will be history. In the next two years, all asbestos schools will fall and we will build new schools," the MEC said.

"I will never meet with a school governing body or any crowd that shuts down a school because they want to meet with me. Don't use learners as a bargaining chip. If there is a need to shut down a school, let's all agree," said Lesufi.

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  accidents  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two killed, 71 injured after bus and car collide

2019-02-16 11:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 08:32 AM
Road name: N1

Brackenfell 19:55 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 15 2019-02-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 